Texas blog roundup for the week of August 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance is way out of patience with anti-vaxxers as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s defiance of Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding local action on mask mandates.

Dos Centavos is not happy about being back at RED and Stace tells us how he really feels.

SocraticGadfly, with an official court forfeiture order last month, talks anew about his personal connection to Hobby Lobby’s Museum of the Bible.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jessica Huseman analyzes a video by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about the voter suppression bill.

Steve Vladeck reviews the latest evidence of Trump’s coup attempt following the 2020 election.

Mandy Giles bemoans Greg Abbott’s return to bashing trans kids and endangering their health.

Angela Kochergo looks back at the El Paso mass shooting and the broken promises made by state leaders about it.

The TSTA Blog decries Greg Abbott’s order forbidding school districts from implementing mask mandates.

Nick Hudson shows how the new Senate rules completely impede public input on legislation.

