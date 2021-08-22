Weekend link dump for August 22

“I cannot emphasize enough what an emergency this is. Public servants, health care workers, ordinary citizens–the very fabric of our society and our democracy–are under attack by crazed conspiracy theorists and bad actors looking to make a buck on division and hate.”

“A few things still need to happen before [COVID] shots can be authorized for Americans younger than 12.”

“The former president only received about 19 percent of his 74 million votes from counties with shrinking populations, according to Muro and his team’s analysis. Overall, the counties where he won added 7.8 million people during the previous decade. But Biden counties nearly doubled that total, expanding by 14.9 million individuals. Blue America is driving America’s population growth.”

“[T]he Democrats are trying to accomplish something nobody has ever accomplished, let alone attempted, on the House and Senate floors: a single piece of legislation designed to overhaul the social contract on a disparate array of fronts.”

The NFL is a good example of how and why vaccine mandates work.

“We need to talk about the pediatric bed situation in the USA. Because things are going to get really bad, real fast, unless people doing things to stop it.”

“There’s a growing consensus among health experts: Covid-19 may never go away. We’ll likely always have some coronavirus out there, infecting people and, hopefully only in rare cases, getting them seriously ill. The realistic goal is to defang the virus — make it less deadly — not eliminate it entirely.”

“Modernizing the Electoral Count Act (“ECA”) is the fix most likely to stop an effort to overturn the results of a future election that can receive bipartisan support.”

Rachel Maddow >> OANN.

“The Republican-led Maricopa County Board of Supervisors filed a financial claim Wednesday seeking $2.8 million from the GOP-led Arizona State Senate for the cost of replacing elections equipment compromised during the Republicans’ sham audit.”

“The National Association of Secretaries of State approved a series of recommendations for audits aimed at combating Arizona-style, slapdash reviews of the 2020 election and future races.”

Some SFF/F book recommendations, if you need some new reading.

“If you believe the pandemic is almost over and you can ride it out, without getting vaccinated, you could not be more wrong. This virus will find you.”

“The sentencing for one of the January 6 US Capitol rioters was abruptly postponed Wednesday after new videos emerged of the man allegedly fighting with police, an unexpected twist in the case because prosecutors hadn’t previously accused him of committing violence that day.”

“Instead, on the eve of a once-in-a-generation federal investment in infrastructure, the environmental review process for big projects is totally unfit for the task at hand. Transportation is the country’s largest source of carbon emissions, but ideas that aim to reduce dependence on planes, cars, and trucks have even more trouble gaining environmental approval than highways. The result: delays and high costs that perpetuate the dominance of ice cap–melting SUVs in American transportation policy.”

“Where are the anti-war voices?”

Mike Richards is officially out as the new Jeopardy! host, and not a minute too soon.

RIP, Bill Freehan, 11-time All Star catcher for the Detroit Tigers.

RIP, Tom T. Hall, country singer/songwriter who wrote “Harper Valley PTA”.

