Texas blog roundup for the week of August 16

Off the Kuff takes a moment to look at Census data, as redistricting will be the next big thing for the Lege.

SocraticGadfly, back from vacation, from that trip wondered which is worse, airline mergers or cellphone mergers.

Stace posts some facts about asylum seekers as Abbott and Republicans spread COVID lies.

Michael Li says there’s still time for a meaningful federal voting rights bill to be passed.

John Nova Lomax eulogizes the late Texas writer Cort McMurray.

Dan Solomon examines the new wave of Texas Democratic election activist groups.

Grits for Breakfast analyzes the latest attempt to make Austin spend more money on cops.

The Texas Signal explains the Child Tax Credit.

