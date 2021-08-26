Texas blog roundup for the week of August 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance is not happy there’s a quorum at the Legislature but is resigned to move on to the next stage of the fight as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff puzzles over some frustratingly vague polling data related to attitudes about mask and vaccine mandates.

SocraticGadfly has a two-fer on some recent major climate change-related news. First, he explains what the Lake Mead water cuts will mean — and should mean for Arizona, and beyond that, eventually the whole Colorado basin. Second, he calls out some Texas media for pulling punches on matters related to the new IPCC report.

Stace honors journalist, poet, playwright, and cultural critic Gregg Barrios , who passed away suddenly last week.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Politics Project takes a deeper dive into polls about schools and COVID.

Matt Dulin looks at the effects of vaccine hesitancy and access.

Steve Vladeck explains what that Supreme Court action on mask mandates for schools really means.

Madison Yandell asks three questions about federal COVID relief funds for education.

Robert Rivard wishes Greg Abbott a swift recovery and a change of heart.

Beyond Bones assures us that dinosaurs loved their children too.

