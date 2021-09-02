Texas blog roundup for the week of August 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ringing all the bells and sounding all the alarms for the need for federal voting rights legislation as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes that for all of the litigation over Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban, Abbott himself admits he can’t enforce it anyway.

SocraticGadfly wonders why the Christian Century hates Palestinians.

Stace updates us on Greg Abbott’s border boondoggle, and why Texas should not be doing anything on the border.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Signal runs an op-ed from State Rep. James Talarico about breaking quorum and then coming back to the House.

Mary Tuma reports on the anxiety and trepidation that Texas abortion providers are feeling as the “heartbeat” bill is set to become law.

Reform Austin rolls its eyes at Dan Patrick’s plan for a “conservative think tank” at UT.

John Coby answers your questions about permitless carry.

The Dallas Observer attempts to cast the lead role in the eventual Greg Abbott biopic. (Overlooked choice: Mid-70’s Larry Linville, best known as Major Frank Burns from M*A*S*H.)

The Great God Pan Is Dead brings us a delightful bit of architectural weirdness.

Related Posts: