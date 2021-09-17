Texas blog roundup for the week of September 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance honors the memory of those who died on 9/11/01 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the 2020 election results for State Board of Education districts.

Socratic Gadfly used Labor Day and the end of extended federal unemployment benefits to talk about what’s up next for restaurant and retail employees who still aren’t going back, as well as larger labor issues.



The Bloggess looks back on a fateful September for herself.

Katelyn Jetelina explains the Mu variant.

Steve Vladeck shows why the “shadow docket” was a big problem even before the cowardly SCOTUS ruling on SB8.

Michael Hardy looks at Dimmit County, where nearly everyone has either had COVID or been vaccinated for it.

The Dallas Observer updates us on the latest move by conservative activists to restrict academic freedom.

Mary Tuma details the reasons why Greg Abbott’s assertions about SB8 and rape are meaningless.

