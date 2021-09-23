Texas blog roundup for the week of September 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance is as ready as it’s going to be for the next special session as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at 2020 Congressional results as we wait for redistricting maps.

As the withdrawal wound down over the last month, SocraticGadfly had a series of pieces related to history of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. First was initial thoughts on the withdrawal. After that, he looked at how the initial 1978 US meddling unnecessarily led to all that followed. Third, he said former Counterpunch publisher Alexander Cockburn was probably lying with his claimthe Taliban had a pre-invasion offer of a no-strings-attached surrender of bin Laden. Finally, he rejected claims, and the domestic political thought behind some of them, that the Taliban would now run wild, instead saying Afghanistan’s future looks complex.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 released its poll showing widespread dissatisfaction with the direction the state is going.

Katya Ehresman shows you how to get involved in the redistricting fight.

Julie Cloud and David Currie argue that people of faith have a particular obligation to get vaccinated and wear masks.

The Texas Living Waters Project sees the American Rescue Plan Act as a historic opportunity to invest in our water infrastructure.

Reform Austin catches Ken Paxton in a rare moment of self-awareness.

The Bloggess recommends some horror movies for you.

The Great God Pan Is Dead is looking forward to fall art season.

Related Posts: