Don’t forget your flu shot

The flu is going to be back this year. Don’t fall for it.

After a historically light flu season in 2020, experts warn an influenza resurgence is looming this fall and winter.

“I would expect a more intense influenza season, simply because we did not have a flu season last year,” said Dr. Pedro Piedra, a virologist at Baylor College of Medicine.

Flu exposure breeds a level of natural immunity, creating a cellular memory of prior infections in those it infects. The absence of influenza last year, due to widespread masking and social distancing, has left many with a weakened immune defense — a development that could spell trouble as Texans venture out in droves this fall.

The return of the familiar body aching, fever-inducing wintertime scourge could not arrive at a worse time. Hospitals are still reeling from the fourth surge of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious delta variant and stagnating vaccination rates.

Experts predict flu season could hit Houston by early November.

“Now is the time to start making flu vaccine appointments,” Piedra said.