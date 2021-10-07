Texas blog roundup for the week of October 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance has added just a touch of pumpkin spice to this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took initial looks at the proposed Congressional and State House maps.

SocraticGadfly, with connections to his most recent vacation, shows that, based on both the past at Olympic National Park and the present at Point Reyes National Seashore, the National Park Service still simply cannot be trusted to regularly be a good environmental steward.

Stace laments Houston Cops Being No-Billed for killing of Nicolas Chavez.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle reviews a new TV special about the Michael Morton case.

South By Southwest shares its views on the “punitive legislation” being pushed and passed by Republicans.

Steve Vladeck testified before Congress about Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban and the role of the “shadow docket” in SCOTUS letting it stand.

Juanita celebrates the Alex Jones verdict.

Jef Rouner tallies up some of the winners and losers of redistricting so far.

