Justice Department files its brief with the Fifth Circuit

The Biden administration urged the courts again to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.
The latest attempt Monday night comes three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation’s most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again.
The days ahead could now be key in determining the immediate future of the law known as Senate Bill 8, including whether there is another attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court weigh in.
“If Texas’s scheme is permissible, no constitutional right is safe from state-sanctioned sabotage of this kind,” the Justice Department told the appeals court.
In wording that seemed to be a message to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department raised the specter that if allowed to stand, the legal structure created in enacting the law could be used to circumvent even the Supreme Court’s rulings in 2008 and 2010 on gun rights and campaign financing.
It is not clear when the 5th Circuit court will decide whether to extend what is currently a temporary order allowing the Texas law to stand.
See here and here for the background. Yesterday was the deadline for the briefs to be filed for the Fifth Court to consider whether to allow the restraining order put in place by Judge Pitman to remain or to continue to stay it and thus allow the extremely unconstitutional SB8 to be enforceable. You know my opinion of the Fifth Circuit. I figure they only bothered to ask for briefs so they’d know how to customize their order allowing SB8 to stay in place. We have to go through the motions regardless. Whatever they do, this will go to SCOTUS next. In the meantime, maybe the court should consider and address the state’s true motives, for then at least we might have some clarity. Axios has more.
Re: Fifth Circuit timeline issues (“deadline for the briefs”)
The Respondent (DOJ) submitted their briefiing before the deadline (technically a motion response, not a brief), but the panel then requested a reply by the State by Thursday, meaning that they are not going to issue anything before then. If even then.
Justice Blacklock recently told us that the OAG can do good work even over the weekend, if need be, so the State could have responded faster. Nor is there much more to be added to the arguments already presented in the district court and in the prior appellate submission. And amici are already weighing in too.
This additional delay doesn’t bode well for the DOJ. The panel will likely come out with a significant to-be-published opinion even though it’s on a procedural issue (stay pending appeal), and will with it set the stage for SCOTUS consideration. Judge Ho and Steward will no doubt diverge greatly in their respective takes on the numerous legal issues, with at least one separate opinion, if not two, to be expected to lay out the details. This will likely mirror the split we have already seen on the SCOTUS with the separate statements in WWH v. Jackson I.
BIDEN AS PARENS PATRIAE
It will be interesting to see what they do with the argument that the U.S. does not have standing to sue Texas for the benefit of “pregnant persons” (and the abortion industry) on grievances that implicate private interests rather than collective national interests, and that there is no equitable cause of action that the DOJ can assert in the absence of a congressionally authorized one.
On the standing issue, they might conclude that there is limited standing as to the potential effect of SB8 on U.S. government agencies and their contractors, but that the threat of enforcement against agency leaders or employees is either speculative, or that success of an SB8 claim is foreclosed because defenses will be asserted to get SB8 suits against federal targets dismissed on preemption or immunity grounds when they are filed. Nor would the federal government lack in resources to defend such suits should any be brought.
ON COMMANDEERING OF THE STATE JUDICIARY
As for enjoining state judges, it can be expected that the panel will nix the injunction categorically because its effect is to deprive state judges of the ability to perform their duties (which would include the matter of judging the constitutionality of SB8 when that issue is raised by a defendant). A different panel of the Fifth has already made it clear that state judges are bound by applicable SCOTUS precedents, and they cannot be presumed to *not* follow the governing law to justify injunctive relief against them preemptively. We don’t generally expect judges to break laws they may disagree with in cases where such law is to be applied (also see oath of office), therefore such (feared) judicial action violative of “the rule of law” cannot pose an imminent threat to be countered and abated through an order issued by another judge. In any event, the proper manner to correct an erroneous trial judge ruling would be by appeal or mandamus.
PI NOT TRO
Also, on a terminological point, Judge Pitman’s order is not a restraining order, but a preliminary injunction. Makes a difference procedurally. TRO cannot be appealed and would have to be challenged by mandamus.
ON PAXTON’S LITIGATION SHOP HUMMING 24/7
“The order states that, as government employees, the State’s lawyers could not have been expected to respond to a TRO application over the weekend. TRO at ¶ 2. As the district court should have been aware, this is simply not true. Like many other lawyers, the State’s lawyers frequently work nights and weekends to meet short deadlines and respond to emergency filings. Had Plaintiffs or the district court attempted to notify the State and solicit a response on short notice, there is no reason to doubt the State’s lawyers would have offered one. Yet neither Plaintiffs nor the district court even bothered to try.”
In re Abbott, No. 21-0667 (Tex. Aug. 17, 2021) (directing district court, in mandamus proceeding, to immediately rescind).