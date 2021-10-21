Texas blog roundup for the week of October 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance is glad for a little fall in the air as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff was on top of the Greg Abbott max ant-vaxx fiasco.

SocraticGadfly talks baseball, specifically, why the Cards suddenly fired Mike Shildt.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mandy Giles regrouped after the House passage of the awful anti-trans sports bill.

Progress Texas offers recommendations on the eight Constitutional amendments on your ballot.

Steve Vladeck explains why the Fifth Circuit was wrong in its order allowing SB8 to remain in effect.

Battleground Texas live-tweeted the House hearing on the proposed Congressional map.

Texas Monthly brings news of a nude Texas cavers calendar.

The Bloggess heard a very different version of Talking Heads’ “Wild Wild Life” song than you or I did.

