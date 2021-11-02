Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Election Day 2021

Nov 2nd, 2021
by Charles Kuffner.

You know what to do.

Find a voting location in Harris County near you here. You can vote at any location. If you prefer a list, here you go. I suspect that if you’re reading this, you’ve probably already voted or have a plan to do so today, but you never know. I’ll post results tomorrow.

One Comment

  1. David Fagan says:
    November 2, 2021 at 5:01 am

    11 days and counting……

