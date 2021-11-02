Election Day 2021

You know what to do.

.

Tomorrow, November 2nd is Election Day. Polls open at 7 am and close at 7 pm. Tomorrow is your last chance to cast your vote in this election. Make your vote plan. Log on to https://bit.ly/1cScOMM to view your sample ballot and choose your desired polling location. #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 1:38 PM – 1 November 2021

Find a voting location in Harris County near you here. You can vote at any location. If you prefer a list, here you go. I suspect that if you’re reading this, you’ve probably already voted or have a plan to do so today, but you never know. I’ll post results tomorrow.

