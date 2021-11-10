How to help the AstroWorld victims

Houstonians hoping to help the victims can contribute to their verified GoFundMe accounts. The fundraising platform has created a hub for Astroworld victims with direct links to verified campaigns to help families cover funeral expenses and medical bills.
“We prioritize balancing speed and safety to ensure funds are distributed as quickly as possible to those who need help,” GoFundMe said in a release.
The verified accounts so far include:
- Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old Heights High School junior, who loved to perform with her school dance team.
- Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old Western Washington University computer programming student who took his first big solo trip from Tieton, Wash., to see the festival.
- Rudy Peña, a 23-year-old Laredo College student who dreamed of becoming a Border Patrol officer.
- Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy whose injuries from the festival landed him in a medically-induced coma with damage to his internal organs, lungs, kidney and heart.
GoFundMe said the online hub will be updated with more fundraisers as they are created and verified.
I don’t have anything to add here. Go help if you can.
3 days and counting……