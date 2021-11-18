Texas blog roundup for the week of November 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the people we lost at Astroworld as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed how the new State House map changed electorally over the past decade.

SocraticGadfly talks about the latest in Texas-New Mexico water rights issues and other environment and climate news, with thoughts on Glasgow COP26 coming for the week ahead.

=====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jessica Goldman finds out how wheelchair-accessible Houston’s theaters are.

Alex Karjeker takes a closer look at how the Texas Democratic Party did as an institution in 2020.

Steve Vladeck argues for greater Congressional authority to enforce their own subpoenas.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains the mechanisms by which vaccines reduce disease transmission.

Hope Osborn looks ahead to the day when Texas is no longer reliant on oil and gas taxes to fund public schools.

