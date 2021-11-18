Texas sues over the health care workers vaccine mandate

In Texas’ latest legal challenge targeting federal vaccination mandates, Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the Biden administration over its recent order requiring health workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Biden administration issued an emergency order, which went into effect Nov. 4, requiring eligible workers at health care facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to get the first shot of a two-dose vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by Dec. 6.
Paxton called the mandate “an unprecedented federal vaccine decree” on health care workers.
“At a time when we need healthcare workers more than ever before, amid a harrowing worker shortage, the Biden Administration has prioritized this unlawful vaccine mandate over the healthcare of all Americans,” Paxton said Monday night in a statement. “We need healthcare workers, regardless of their vaccination status, and this decision puts us on track for an impending disaster within the healthcare industry.”
Texas joins 10 other states suing the Biden administration over the mandate.
This joins the federal contractors mandate lawsuit and the employer mandate lawsuit, which by the way will now go to the Sixth Circuit, which may not be an improvement. There’s no point in making arguments about public safety or any other merit-base claim. The Fifth Circuit is gonna do what the Fifth Circuit does, and then either SCOTUS will step in or they’ll wave their hands at the complex legal complexities of it all and hope it’s all moot by the time it gets back to them. If you want to do something about it, support the Democratic nominee for AG against Ken Paxton or one of the Ken Paxton wannabes in 2022. That’s the one fully clear thing in this mess.
It’s good to see the AG standing up for regular working people, and for people who believe in the Science. The Biden administration is an out of control tyrannical regime, led by a savagely demented man who can’t even keep track of his mask. Where’s that 25th amendment these days? The fact is that Biden has killed more people than Trump, even though he took office with vaccines and with better treatments, and with many of the vulnerable already having been infected and either died or having some level of immunity. Biden has also killed over 100,000 young people with overdoses, as he has done nothing to stop fentanyl and other drugs coming over the border.