Texas blog roundup for the week of November 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes and comments on the seventh lawsuit filed so far over the new redistricting maps.

SocraticGadfly offers a twofer on environmental-related issues. First, as promised last week, here’s his take on Glasgow COP26. Second, he has a long piece on the National Park Service 86-ing an internal study about a mass of employee complaints about sexual harassment, sexual assault and discrimination.

Stace restarts his Thoughts on Viernes series as there were too many news items on which to opine.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lake Highlands Advocate analyzes the racial housing wealth gap in Dallas.

The Dallas Observer finds a gap in the prosecution’s case against Crystal Mason.

Mean Green Cougar Red provides a final update on the Conference USA membership scramble.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains how to best use antigen tests for Thanksgiving.

The Texas Observer shows the “domino effect” the state’s abortion ban is having on clinics around the US.

