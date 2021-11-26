Another AstroWorld lawsuit

It must have sucked to have been a security guard at that event.

Jackson Bush found the Astroworld Festival security gig through social media.

He and his uncle, Samuel Bush, applied and the New York-based company, AJ Melino & Associates, never checked their credentials, including a background check or whether they were licensed for security work through the state, he said.

The employer did not provide a W-2 form, according to both men.

“They told us to show up in all black and that’s what we did,” the eldest Bush said.

The uncle and nephew, both Houston residents, are suing the sub-contractor security company in connection to the fateful festival on Nov. 5 that left 10 people dead and several more hurt amid rapper Travis Scott’s chaotic performance. Their suit contends the company failed to provide a safe workplace environment or properly train them for what would devolve into one of the deadliest concerts in history.

The night ended a far cry from how it started around 5:30 a.m., with the two not knowing who to report to at the NRG Park grounds or how much they would be paid. During the chaos, Jackson Bush, 46, broke his right hand and injured his back as he tried plucking people from the crushing crowd. His nephew, 25, suffered shoulder and back pain during the fatal show.

Two weeks after the ordeal, an unspecified sum on Friday arrived in their Cash App and lawyer Larry Taylor said it was a fourth of what they were likely owed. Another security guard told the younger Bush that they would paid a $30 hourly rate.

“That’s still one of the things that’s still in dispute,” Taylor said.

[…]

As for duties, the men were eventually told to keep people from entering the festival grounds without a ticket — which happened, regardless, throughout the day. Droves of people hopped fences and rushed the barricades to get inside the Astroworld grounds.

“They told us where to stand, not to let people run in and try to be safe — not lay any hands on anybody,” the younger Bush said. “As far as training, there was no training.”