Texas blog roundup for the week of November 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance has recovered from its tryptophan coma in time to bring you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff dives into the new Congressional map to see what opportunities may await.

SocraticGadfly talked about Gohmert Pyle’s announcement and ramifications, both for AG and for CD1.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Jonathan Tilove checks in on Julian Castro, the onetime future of the Texas Democratic Party.

Gabrial Arana gives you permission to call your racist uncle a racist.

Emily Eby says a fond goodbye to the Texas Civil Rights Project.

Mean Green Cougar Red looks forward to USFL 2.0.

Andrea Grimes understands what the “University of Austin” is all about.

