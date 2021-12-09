Texas blog roundup for the week of December 6

It’s beginning to look a lot like the first Christmas season Texas Progressive Alliance roundup.

Off the Kuff provides a couple of filing updates.

SocraticGadfly dives back into COVID gain of function issues, along with Fauci and NIAID’s apparent failure to monitor Peter Daszag.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Your Local Epidemiologist is on top of the omicron situation.

Reform Austin laments how their city became one of the least affordable places in the country.

Texas 2036 warns that the shortage of doctors in the state is getting worse. (Hey, remember when tort “reform” was supposed to fix that?)

The Texas Signal talks to Rep. Michelle Beckley about her candidacy for Lt. Governor, and to Jay Kleberg on his bid for Land Commissioner.

Doctors Junda Woo and Barbara Taylor urge San Antonio to use the tools that it has at its disposal to end HIV in that city.

Ashley Hope Pérez tells what happened when a Texas school district banned her book.

