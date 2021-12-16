Texas blog roundup for the week of December 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance knew that SCOTUS was a partisan institution a long time before putting together this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reviewed the state and federal Supreme Court rulings on SB8.

SocraticGadfly talked about the latest lawsuit against Texas election law.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

John Coby notes the “critical race theory” flareup in Clear Creek ISD.

Mean Green Cougar Red comments on the problems transit agencies are having hiring and retaining bus drivers.

Jessica Huseman reports on the absolute insanity of the Potter County Republican Party and its plans for an all-analog primary.

The Austin Chronicle has a South by Southwest update.

The Current is on top of one San Antonio ISD’s willingness to pull library books off the shelf.

Your Local Epidemiologist describes her holiday plans.

