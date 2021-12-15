Filing update: More candidates than you can count

This headline and first paragraph are short by a couple of candidates.

A dozen potential challengers to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo were among the scores who filed ahead of Monday’s deadline to run for county offices next year. […] Hidalgo, who is seeking a second term, faces three candidates in the Democratic primary: former Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Chief of Staff Erica Davis, real estate broker AR Hassan and photographer Georgia Provost. Nine Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination, including attorney Vidal Martinez, former Army Capt. Alexandra del Moral Mealer, Humble Independent School District board president Martina Lemond Dixon and Randy Kubosh, brother of Houston Councilman Michael Kubosh. The others are Oscar Gonzales, George Zoes, Robert Dorris, Warren Howell and HQ Bolanos.

There are five Democrats running against Judge Hidalgo, not three. Joining Erica Davis on the last-day-to-file train were Kevin Howard and Maria Garcia; I know nothing about either of them. The photos in that Facebook post, plus the 2022 candidate filings album, are the main source that I have for figuring out where the SOS qualified candidates webpage falls short. Chron reporter Zach Despart must have gotten his info from there before the late-filers were included.

There are still some oddities and seeming exclusions on the SOS page as well. I know I saw a Democratic candidate for CD22 on there on Monday, but as of Tuesday there’s no listing. There’s still no one listed for HD22, the seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Joe Deshotel, but local news in Beaumont lists three candidates, one of whom (Joseph Trahan) is the Jefferson County Democratic Party Chair. Jonathan Cocks had been listed for well over a week as a candidate for SBOE8 but is now showing as a candidate for SD08, which makes sense because his address is in the Metroplex city of Allen, and because the Svitek spreadsheet had him going there after pulling out of the Land Commissioner race. Svitek lists two of the three HD22 candidates as the news story, and has the CD22 candidate (Jamie Jordan) as well.

Some other bits of interest:

Pérez tells me: “I have checked off all of my goals by 2022 and I firmly believe in passing the torch to the next, most talented individual to represent our district, and I believe Dr. Melissa N. Ortega is that individual.” — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) 11:43 AM – 14 December 2021

A couple notable holes in GOP recruitment for South Texas right now, w/ two hours to go: No challenger against state Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville, and no #RGV-based candidate for @SenatorLucio’s open seat #HD80 #SD27 #txlege — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) 4:03 PM – 13 December 2021

HD80 was carried by Trump by four points in 2020, so yeah, that’s a big miss for the GOP.

Former U.S. Rep. John Bryant is a Democratic candidate to replace the retiring @TurnerForTX in the Texas House. He once served in the Legislature. — Gromer Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) 9:57 PM – 13 December 2021

He told me that the political extremism brought about by Donald Trump is now in Texas and that he wants to “get off the sidelines and get back in the fight.” — Gromer Jeffers (@gromerjeffers) 10:06 PM – 13 December 2021

Bryant represented the old CD05 through the 1994 election. He ran in the 1996 primary for US Senate and lost in the runoff to Victor Morales. His old seat was then won by Pete Sessions, who was drawn into CD32 by Tom DeLay in the 2003 re-redistricting, knocking off longtime Rep. Martin Frost the next year. This concludes your history lesson for the day.

Looks like a last-minute filing by healthcare executive @ceojaved means Fletcher will have a primary challenge. Javed last ran against

@RepSylviaGarcia for the TX29 Dem primary in 2018. #TX07 — RA News (@RANewsTX) 6:00 AM – 14 December 2021

Spent a million bucks of his own money to do so, ultimately winning 3,831 votes, or 20.67%, against Rep. Garcia and several others. I suspect Rep. Fletcher won’t have too much trouble with him, but she’ll want to spend some money to make sure.

Expect it to take more than a week before we’ll know everyone who has filed for office. The Secretary of State list – which is currently unofficial – will not be final until next week. — Texas Election Source (@TXElects) 6:02 PM – 13 December 2021

It will still be a couple of days still everything is settled. But my #txlege notes as of now: SENATE 13% primaried, 39% general, 10% both, 39% no challengers. HOUSE 23% Primaried, 25% general, 15% both, 37% no challengers. — Bonnie Bruce, vaccinated (@BonnieBruce) 5:00 PM – 13 December 2021

I will of course keep an eye on that. I’m sure there will be at least one more post in this general vein.

Two other items of note: While Fort Bend County Judge KP George did not draw a primary challenger, there are two candidates vying to take him on in November, including failed 2020 Sheriff candidate and Congressional brother Trever Nehls. Both incumbent County Commissioners, Grady Prestage and Ken DeMerchant, drew multiple primary opponents. Here in Harris County, while HCDE Trustee Eric Dick is one of two Republicans running in the primary for County Treasurer, his wife Danielle is running for his seat (Position 2) in Precinct 4. She will be opposed by Andrea Duhon, the incumbent in Precinct 3 who now lives in Precinct 4 following the adoption of the new map. A bit more than a year from now, we will have between zero and two members of the Dick household in public office. I can’t think of a better place to end this post.

UPDATE : Tahir Javed has withdrawn from the CD07 primary, leaving Rep. Fletcher without opposition in March. I’ll have a post on that tomorrow.

