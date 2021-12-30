Texas blog roundup for the week of December 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes that all is calm and bright with you as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discusses a couple more redistricting lawsuits, a new one filed by Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer over CD35, and an earlier one filed by a state prison inmate who objected to the practice of counting inmates where they are being incarcerated rather than where they live for the purposes of apportioning districts.

SocraticGadfly noted that Ronny Jackson and other Texas winger Congresscritters want to fight the effects of climate change, but only when it affects cops, and without admitting that the likes of Winter Storm Uri are connected to climate change.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Rick Casey speculates about what might happen if Donald Trump runs but does not win Texas in 2024.

Mark Pitcavage presents some random facts about white supremacist tattoos.

Mandy Giles is now blogging at Parents of Trans Youth.

Elise Hu looks back on her 2021.

InnovationMap presents Houston’s top three COVID research stories from 2021.

Reform Austin introduces us to some school librarians who are fed up with and fighting back against book bans.

Susan Hays and Nonsequiteuse eulogize the great Sarah Weddington.

