It was twenty years ago today

As of today, this blog is officially 20 years old. I started it because I wanted an outlet for my writing – before that, I mostly shared my thoughts via email, mostly but not entirely on various email discussion lists, now all long defunct – and a place to store them that would be accessible by me over time. I didn’t really intend for it to be about politics, but that wound up being what interested me and gave me fodder for basically everyday writing. I’d heard about blogs, had in fact come across a blog written by my friend Ginger, and I asked her how to set one up the next time I saw her. And here we are, two decades later.

I suppose I should have some retrospective, or a Top Ten Posts list or some such, but that’s not how I think. Feel free to nominate something in the comments if there’s a post that stands out to you, but I feel like I’m a force for consistency, so to me it’s just another day of business. My mission is the same, to talk about and analyze local and state politics, with some diversions for transportation and technology and a few other things. I’ve been regularly publishing interviews with political candidates for 15 years, and consider that (the judicial Q&As are a special case of those) and post-election data reviews to be my big selling point. If that sort of thing is your jam, I’ve got it for you.

I know my audience has changed over the course of 20 years – for sure, regular commenters come and go – but I’ve managed to maintain a steady readership, judging by the analytics I occasionally look at. As of this writing, I have 1,406 likes and 1,509 followers for the Off the Kuff Facebook page, so if you feel the need to mark this occasion you could add yourself to those totals, if you’re not already among them. Thank you for reading, thank you for commenting, thank you for listening to the interviews, and thank you for all the feedback over the years. It still makes me smile whenever someone tells me they like the blog. Here’s to the next however many years. Happy 2022, y’all.

