Texas blog roundup for the week of January 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy, safe, prosperous, and hopefully COVID-free 2022 as it brings you the year’s first roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at the motion filed by Harris County to stop the part of the voter suppression law that criminalizes the encouragement of voting by mail.

SocraticGadfly had a three-parter on coronavirus issues last week. First was that some people’s claims that autoimmune disorders preclude vaccination are largely BS. Second was whether Fauci’s words about COVID moving from pandemic to endemic will come back to haunt him with wingnuts, and if Biden will face some problems with words and non-actions. Third, he took a nuanced look at vax mandates in the bigger picture of a spectrum of COVID public health actions.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

John Coby summarizes 2021.

Juanita scoffs at Alex Jones’ latest ravings.

The Dallas Observer introduces us to Ted Cruz’s very online daughter.

The Current notes that Texas doesn’t score all that well on some metrics for personal liberties.

Jef Rouner tells you why you’re just wrong.

Related Posts: