Early voting starts tomorrow for the District G special election

Yes, it’s time again for an election.

Sample Ballots for the Jan. 25 City of Houston, District G Election are now available.

Clock face seven oclock Early Voting: Jan. 10-21.

Round pushpin Location List: http://harrisvotes.com/locations

Ballot box with ballot Sample Ballots: http://harrisvotes.com/SampleBallots

See here for the background. As noted, the interactive map for early voting locations is here. The PDF with locations and times is here. Early voting will run from Monday the 10th through Friday the 21st, except for Monday the 17th, as that is MLK Day. Hours are 7 AM to 7 PM each day except for Sunday the 16ht (noon to 7 PM) and Thursday the 20th (7 AM to 10 PM). Here are the four locations for early voting:

1. Harris County Administration Building – Conference Room; 4th Floor

1001 Preston Street

Houston, TX 77002

2. La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Houston Galleria Area – Small Meeting Room

1625 W Loop S

Houston, TX 77027

3. Terrace Banquet Hall – Terrace Room

2424 South Voss Road

Houston, TX 77057

4. Nottingham Park – Meeting Room

926 Country Place Drive

Houston, TX 77079

There are five candidates running, one of whom is Democrat Piper Madland. Gotta get her into the runoff, and then anything can happen. If you’re in District G, make sure you and your neighbors get out and vote.

UPDATE : Here’s a Chron story about the candidates.

