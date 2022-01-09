Early voting starts tomorrow for the District G special election

Yes, it’s time again for an election.
.
Sample Ballots for the Jan. 25 City of Houston, District G Election are now available.
Clock face seven oclock Early Voting: Jan. 10-21.
Round pushpin Location List: http://harrisvotes.com/locations
Ballot box with ballot Sample Ballots: http://harrisvotes.com/SampleBallots
#YourVoteYourVoice #HarrisVotes
— Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 4:00 PM – 7 January 2022
See here for the background. As noted, the interactive map for early voting locations is here. The PDF with locations and times is here. Early voting will run from Monday the 10th through Friday the 21st, except for Monday the 17th, as that is MLK Day. Hours are 7 AM to 7 PM each day except for Sunday the 16ht (noon to 7 PM) and Thursday the 20th (7 AM to 10 PM). Here are the four locations for early voting:
1001 Preston Street
Houston, TX 77002
Directions
1625 W Loop S
Houston, TX 77027
Directions
2424 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
Directions
926 Country Place Drive
Houston, TX 77079
Directions
There are five candidates running, one of whom is Democrat Piper Madland. Gotta get her into the runoff, and then anything can happen. If you’re in District G, make sure you and your neighbors get out and vote.
UPDATE: Here’s a Chron story about the candidates.