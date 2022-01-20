Texas blog roundup for the week of January 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance does not hang up on Steve Inskeep as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes Ken Paxton’s latest legal problems, which he will surely act in an expeditious manner to correct.

SocraticGadfly talks about getting to an all-electric-car future in light of discussing, or not discussing, “the environmental N-word.”

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck highlights the problem of “judge shopping” in federal district courts, and a simple step to fix it.

G. Elliott Morris calls out a particular problem with political coverage of America’s democratic decline.

Your Local Epidemiologist reminds us that the flu is still a thing that is happening.

Emily Eby shows how the new voter suppression law will affect your voting experience.

Common Cause urges you to be your own advocate for the freedom to vote.

Paradise in Hell shows that he is still one of our foremost interpreters of The Former Guy.

The Current breaks the news that a Buc-ee’s in Tennessee is about to become the world’s largest gas station, dethroning the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels.

