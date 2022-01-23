Weekend link dump for January 23

“There’s really no reason to object to a national ID and every reason to think it would be a great convenience.”

“Actual pro-democracy reporting doesn’t simply entail writing movingly about its death. A genuine pro-democracy reporter would also write – obsessively — about what would help it survive. But the reporters covering the White House and Congress today express no real curiosity about that topic.”

“Turning invasive species into gourmet meals could blunt environmental and economic costs across the US. But can Americans stomach them? Chefs and biologists are taking a gamble.”

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

But let’s be real. Spotify will never do anything about Joe Rogan. They have 100 million reasons not to.

“Some of the most common depictions of Vikings show large warriors wearing helmets affixed with horns. But new research finds that the famed helmets discovered in Viksø, Denmark, 80 years ago actually date to about 900 B.C.E., nearly 2,000 years before the Vikings.”

The TV show Zoom premiered 50 years ago.

Shawn Bradley, the 7’6″ former NBA player, was paralyzed after being hit by a car while riding his bike last year. His extreme size presents a unique set of challenges to his doctors, his family, and himself. Very compelling story.

RIP, Charles McGee, Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.

“For example, did you know that the average Bachelor relationship never hits the 4-month mark after the show ends? Or that the average Bachelor star is half a decade older than the average contestant?”

“Now, thanks to researchers at the University of Michigan and Boston University, we also know the financial toll of the ivermectin craze. In a research letter published Thursday by the Journal of the American Medical Assn., they estimated that Medicare and private insurers wasted an estimated $130 million last year on ivermectin prescriptions for COVID.”

Lock them up.

RIP, Lusia Harris, legendary basketball player. Three-time national champion at Delta State, silver medalist in the 1976 Olympics, the first woman to score a basket in the Olympics, draftee of the New Orleans Jazz, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. Do yourself a favor and watch the 22-minute documentary about her, as told by her, in this NPR story. What an amazing person.

“As hospitals face blood shortage, senators seek new donor rules for gay and bisexual men”. It’s past time to allow gay men to donate blood. Also, now is a great time to give blood.

“The Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Will Move Forward“. Good.

RIP, Ron Franklin, broadcaster and onetime radio voice of the Houston Oilers.

“A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s.”

Important Mary Worth news, in case you somehow managed to miss it.

RIP, Meat Loaf, rock and roll legend. Go read Chris Molanphy’s obit for him, it’s the one you really need.

RIP, Louie Anderson, comedian, Emmy-winning actor, game show host, and author.

Lock him up.

If only I’d had a place to dock this, I’d totally have made an offer.

