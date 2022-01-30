Weekend link dump for January 30

“After educating the kids on the risks of [drugs and alcohol, premarital sex and gangs], they’d invite them and their parents to evening shows, where they’d break fiery bricks with their arms and run through blocks of ice in the name of God.”

“Crypto’s pitch as a decentralized currency free of state control would naturally resonate with those skeptical of government. But when, exactly, did it become an object of partisan—that is, Republican—obsession?”

“Amidst all the disappointment and tribulation of recent days please join me in taking a moment to step back, in a posture of mindful gratitude, to contemplate the fact that Kyrsten Sinema’s career in electoral politics is already over. Yes, the damage she’s already done will be difficult to remedy. She still has three solid years to do yet more damage. And she probably will. But none of that damage, none of the hijinks and characteristic game-playing to come, will or can change her electoral fate. In political terms, she’s already dead Senator walking. And the most perplexing but paradoxically delightful part of it is that she doesn’t even seem to realize it yet.”

“Ten Dazzling Celestial Events to See in 2022″.

“They slut-shamed the green M&M yesterday.”

“This is literally the definition of a Latin American or Sub-Saharan African style coup d’état.”

Clearly, characters on premium cable TV shows should try to avoid riding Peloton bikes.

“While plenty of random people have hopped headfirst into the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, celebrities have played no small role in driving the market to frothy new heights.”

Good for Neil Young.

“The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever built, has reached its final destination in space. Now comes the fun part.”

RIP, Peter Robbins, child actor who voiced Charlie Brown in the classic “Peanuts” cartoons of the 1960s.

There are some things that actors won’t do.

“Part of the answer there is that we’ve been trained — by automobiles, and walls and screens, and 40 years of Reaganism — to think that there’s no such thing as neighborly obligation. We’ve been taught that a being a neighbor entails nothing more than being Gladys Kravitz on Bewitched — someone who peers through the blinds disapprovingly at all those others we wish would just go away.”

“This is the story of how George Steinbrenner — the most famous owner in the franchise’s long history and one of the most famous and controversial owners in baseball history — tried to take the Yankees “on tour.””

“But so far we haven’t seen this pattern for SARS-CoV-2… Omicron didn’t emerge from the Delta lineage and Delta didn’t emerge from the Alpha, Beta or Gamma lineages”.

Lock them up.

“A recent article highlighting comments far right activist Ali Alexander made about coordinating with members of Congress provided a great opportunity to highlight one of these important baselines for the January 6 conversation: members of Congress were clearly involved in what happened.”

IBM’s once-ballyhooed Watson Health is being sold for parts.

“So I repeat—do not use the below as a guide on how to send fake racism tips directly to the VA GOP Governor’s Office. Thank you.”

RIP, Gene Clines, part of the first all-minority lineup in Major League Baseball history and member of the 1971 World Series-winning Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lock them up.

RIP, Howard Hesseman, Emmy-nominated actor best known for playing Johnny Fever on WKRP In Cincinnati.

