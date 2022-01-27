Texas blog roundup for the week of January 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance still feels the urgent need for federal voting rights legislation as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is not impressed by the Secretary of State’s claim that supply chain issues are the reason they can’t provide enough voter registration forms right now.

SocraticGadfly looked at the on-the-ground activities of the even bigger nutters challenging Strangeabbott along with related items.

Stace gives us another Week in COVID News.

The Kinder Institute finds the new center of Houston’s population.

Jason Stanford tells about the reasons behind the current labor issues.

John Coby highlights the rich businessmen who are financing Eva Guzman’s campaign for Attorney General.

The Dallas Observer points out that medical labs are also facing staff shortages.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains what antigen tests are all about.

