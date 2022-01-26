Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

The story of the paper shortage and the voter registration forms, in two tweets

Jan 26th, 2022
by Charles Kuffner.

One:

And two:

There was a Chron story about this, but you get the idea. Guess that ol’ supply chain went and got itself unclogged. Funny how these things work. Or maybe SOS John Scott figured out that there’s a whole government department dedicated to printing services, and that perhaps he ought to check with them before declaring that they have no paper. Whatever the case, I think we can put a bow on this one for now. If only we could say the same for the other problem we’re now facing. Take your wins where you can.

Posted in: Election 2022.
Tagged:

One Comment

  1. Jason Hochman says:
    January 26, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Can the League of Women Voters do something about bicycle tires and some of the items at the grocery store that have been out of stock forever?

