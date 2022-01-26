The story of the paper shortage and the voter registration forms, in two tweets

One:

.

New: League of Women Voters of Texas has sent a letter to the Texas SOS threatening to sue the state unless they are provided with more copies of new voter registration forms. They say SOS is in violation of the National Voter Registration Act. https://lwv.org/newsroom/press-releases/lwv-texas-sends-letter-texas-sos-requesting-voter-registration-forms?utm_source=PressRelease&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=01212022 #txlege — Madlin Mekelburg (@madlinbmek) 4:46 PM – 21 January 2022

And two:

.

The League of Women Voters of Houston says they’ve received a total of 10k voter registration applications from the Texas Secretary of State’s office in the last few days, following all of the public pressure. — Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) 11:47 AM – 23 January 2022

There was a Chron story about this, but you get the idea. Guess that ol’ supply chain went and got itself unclogged. Funny how these things work. Or maybe SOS John Scott figured out that there’s a whole government department dedicated to printing services, and that perhaps he ought to check with them before declaring that they have no paper. Whatever the case, I think we can put a bow on this one for now. If only we could say the same for the other problem we’re now facing. Take your wins where you can.

Related Posts: