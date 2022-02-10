Texas blog roundup for the week of February 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance is glad that our creaky power grid made it through this cold spell as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff comments on the SD10 redistricting lawsuit, which could have caused the March primaries to be delayed, but won’t.

SocraticGadfly takes a critical look at “gotcha” social media about the not-so-great freeze.

Stace asks why two Latino GOPers are pretending to run for head immigration agent and why local Latino Dems haven’t said anything about it.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac invited us to play Texas Winter Storm Bingo.

Rick Casey found another way that Greg Abbott screwed cities.

Dan Solomon shows us the Texas connection to Fermat’s Last Theorem.

Hannah Dellinger talks about the 2021 freeze and its effect on mental health.

Reform Austin asks what the heck we’re doing to public school teachers.

CultureMap reports on the (uncredited) appearance by Houston barbecue restauranteurs Blood Brothers BBQ on The Bachelor.

