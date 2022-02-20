Weekend link dump for February 20

“Trump’s wickedness may be too immense for the nation to absorb.”

“If you received a link to LinkedIn.com via email, SMS or instant message, would you click it? Spammers, phishers and other ne’er-do-wells are hoping you will, because they’ve long taken advantage of a marketing feature on the business networking site which lets them create a LinkedIn.com link that bounces your browser to other websites, such as phishing pages that mimic top online brands (but chiefly Linkedin’s parent firm Microsoft).”

“A team of scholars, faith leaders and advocates unveiled an exhaustive new report Wednesday (Feb. 9) that documents in painstaking detail the role Christian nationalism played in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and calling it an unsettling preview of things to come.”

“One of the things that any plumber will tell you is that you never flush baby wipes down a toilet, and you never flush down even a paper towel. So imagine printer paper, or even card stock, if it’s on a nice letterhead from the White House. Obviously, it’s not going to be able to be flushed down. Even though you might get it down past the hole of the toilet, it’s either gonna get clogged up inside the toilet or even worse, it might get pushed down further down the line, which can cause issues not just in that bathroom, but really in the entire building.”

From the if you can’t beat ’em, eat ’em department.

“Until the emergence of COVID-19, tuberculosis was the deadliest infectious disease in the world. How did it evolve from a terrible disease to a largely controlled one to the horrific plague it is now?”

“There should be a high bar for calling something criminal. But when that bar is reached, do it!”

A pop-up book of Internet memes may not be the thing we need right now, but it’s kind of interesting.

RIP, Ivan Reitman, prolific movie director and producer of classics like Ghostbusters, Meatballs, and Stripes.

Of course there’s going to be a . How could there not be?

“The award misspelled the congresswoman’s name. She also received a gift card to Red Lobster.”

“Mazars USA, the longtime accounting firm for the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump’s family business, ended its relationship with the company last week and called into question the trustworthiness of a decade’s worth of financial statements prepared for the Trump Organization.”

“Britain’s Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.”

“So there you have it: yet another study of lead and crime that’s produced the usual results in yet another way.”

Happy 40th anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne peeing on the Alamo to all who celebrate.

RIP, PJ O’Rourke, author, journalist, and longtime panelist on Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.

RIP, Walter Dellinger, law professor and longtime legal correspondent for Slate.

“Pretty much every document he creates is worthy of preservation because of his status as president. For a lot of government employees, a lot of what they do would not be considered worthy of preservation, so no big deal. But when you’re the president, just the fact that you created a note means that it has to be preserved.”

The Bloom County comic strip is being developed as an animated series at Fox. Feels like this should have happened in the 80s, but Breathed’s more recent work has been pretty good, so I’m hopeful.

Lock them up.

