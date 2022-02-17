Texas blog roundup for the week of February 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you the romantic candy of your dreams (sugar-free as needed) as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff sees the chaos with mail ballots caused by the Republican voter suppression law, and wants to see more data about the effects.

SocraticGadfly saw North Carolinians wanting to disbar Madison Cawthorn from running for re-election due to the 1th Amendment, and he talks about the idea of applying that to Kenny Boy Paxton and others.

Rick Casey sees the big picture behind the voter suppression law.

The Austin Chronicle presents their 2022 Democratic primary endorsements.

The Texas Signal reports on the Nobel Prize nominations for vaccine pioneers Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi.

Sanford Nowlin says Ted Nugent is doing San Antonio the favor of skipping them on his current tour.

Your Local Epidemiologist will be taking a well-deserved break.

