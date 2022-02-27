Weekend link dump for February 27

What’s up with all the goats on TV?

“But set aside all of those Baptist and Protestant objections. The problem here is what the problem has always been with the Inquisition, that it punitively enforces a strained formulation of the very worst of Catholicism while trampling on and disregarding other, greater, more essential aspects of Catholic doctrine. And that it does so, as it always has, in the interest of wielding spiritual power in order to exercise temporal power and control over others.”

“The remains of a miniboat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers have been discovered by a sixth-grade student in Norway, 462 days and more than 8,300 miles later.”

“That Edmund Hillary might set off in search of the abominable snowman, then, was not the wild, conspiracy-theory-baiting story it would appear to be today. That he and [British journalist Desmond] Doig might actually encounter a wild yeti was considered a very real possibility.”

I don’t expect any “religious” skeptics of COVID vaccines to be won over by this different version of the shot, but it sure would be nice if they were.

“A federal judge shot down former President Trump’s claim of “absolute immunity” from multiple lawsuits accusing him of inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection last year.”

Lock them up (except for the few “friendly compliance” ones).

“A District Judge Just Gave DOJ a Precise Rationale for Prosecuting Trump”.

“If you were reading Hal Lindsey’s Rapture-mania best-sellers back in the ’70s and ’80s, then you’re not as young as you used to be. In fact, you’re now far older than those books insisted you’d ever be.”

“But whatever news you read today about Kanye’s behavior, let’s be clear about one thing: it’s abuse. It is emotional abuse.”

“They failed to follow basic security procedures for years, failed to protect teachers’ Social Security numbers, and failed to take responsibility, instead choosing to instigate a baseless investigation into two Missourians who did the right thing and reported the problem.”

“Despite being billed as a venture to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” Trump’s new platform will utilize AI censors to police its content.”

RIP, Gary Brooker, lead singer for Procol Harum.

RIP, Joe Bravo, San Antonio soul and Tejano musician.

“A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Internal Medicine confirms that not only does Ivermectin not help you recover from/fight off COVID-19, but you may end up with some pretty severe side effects.”

“Okay, I was staying out of the TED LASSO bullshit, but this actually leads to an interesting discussion about comedians vs. normies and public spaces, so here we go.”

RIP, Kenny Burrough, former NFL wide receiver who wore the uniform number 00 for the Houston Oilers.

RIP, Sally Kellerman, Oscar-nominated actor and singer best known for her role as “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the movie version of M*A*S*H.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband’s brother is married to Paul Ryan’s wife’s sister. The English language really needs more words to concisely describe these extended family situations.

RIP, Dr. Paul Farmer, physician and humanitarian who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health.

“I’m trying to imagine liberals in the Iraq War run-up talking about Saddam Hussein the way conservatives are talking about Putin, and coming up empty.”

RIP, Yvonne Washington, Houston blues, jazz, soul, and gospel singer.

