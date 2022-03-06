Weekend link dump for March 6

“The West has promised tougher sanctions are coming, but experts warn these will almost certainly trigger a Russian retaliation against America and its allies, which could escalate into cyber attacks on Western financial institutions and energy infrastructure.”

“In 1871, Congress Crafted a Law to Break the Klan. Today, It’s Targeting Trump.”

“The enduring lesson of the Ottawa occupation was that such arrangements not only shelter individuals from the genuine suffering that happens all around but can also lead them to an information deficit that confirms any belief. The real concern here, then, isn’t just that a small minority of protesters brought a quiet seat of democratic government to a standstill. It’s that they came and left, still wholly unaffected by and unaware of the harm they left behind.”

Go visit GovernorAbbott.com. You’re welcome.

“The US is unmasking Russian hackers faster than ever”.

RIP, Milton Hopkins, blues guitar legend, former bandleader for BB King, longtime Houston resident.

“U.S. relocates all Afghan evacuees from military sites, completing first resettlement phase”.

“However, if the goal of [Major League Baseball’s competitive balance tax (CBT)] is not to equalize spending, but to lock the spread of spending between clubs in relative stasis, then it has succeeded with aplomb. Cheap teams still spend roughly the same percentage less than average teams as they did prior to the CBT, while clubs at the top end of payroll spend around the same amount more than average as they did too.”

“How Putin United the World Against Him”.

Never forget that sniveling cowards like Ted Cruz love Putin and have loved him for a long time.

“But this is also a full-spectrum information war, and what happens in a Russian “all-of-society” war, you soften up the enemy. You get the Tucker Carlsons and Donald Trumps doing your job for you. The fact that Putin managed to persuade Trump that Ukraine belongs to Russia, and that Trump would be willing to give up Ukraine without any kind of fight, that’s a major success for Putin’s information war.”

“Long thread about how I think the first 96 hours have gone, still very early/incomplete impressions. The initial Russian operation was premised on terrible assumptions about Ukraine’s ability & will to fight, and an unworkable concept of operations.”

“I’ve long thought that the only way to get Republicans to go along with subsidizing renewable energy was to somehow make it into a jingoistic national security issue, and this is the first chance we’ve had to do this.”

Of course online anti-vaxx groups are throbbing hubs of pro-Putin/anti-Ukraine disinformation.

“After initially dropping the Russia-backed news channel RT in Europe, Roku says it is now dropping the channel from its Roku Channel Store everywhere — including in its US market.” That’s great, but why did they ever allow a propaganda outlet like RT onto their service in the first place?

“Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia.” Same question as above – why were they there in the first place? Aple exerts complete control over what is allowed in the App Store. Allowing RT and Sputnik was a choice. Why did they make that choice?

Can we please arrest this guy? Thanks.

“Microsoft is warning of destructive data-wiping malware disguised as ransomware being used in attacks against multiple organizations in Ukraine.” As with NotPetya, this is likely to cross national boundaries if it hasn’t already.

RIP, Alan Ladd, Jr, Oscar-winning producer of Braveheart and also of Alien, Blade Runner, The Omen, and many more.

“All of this raises some important questions. First, how is Ukraine going to effectively use the cryptocurrency it’s receiving? Who’s in charge of these allegedly government-controlled wallets? Logistically, how will they turn cryptocurrency into much needed supplies and services? And who are the people from all over the world who feel compelled to send their personal crypto to the country, and why are they doing it?”

“Yacht-Watch: The Fancy Boats Getting Snatched Away From Russian Oligarchs”.

“Some people have found a novel way to get money to Ukrainians as their country is under attack from Russia: booking immediate Airbnb stays they don’t intend to use.”

