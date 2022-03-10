Texas blog roundup for the week of March 7

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff rounded up the races going to runoffs.

SocraticGadfly talked about being in the army and in the union with the Texas National Guard.

The Current introduces us to a guy from Texas, already a fugitive from the law, who is now posting pro-Russia videos from Ukraine.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains risk in the context of the new CDC guidance on masks.

John Coby highlights Eric Dick’s latest shenanigans.

The Texas Living Waters Project warns that the Hill Country faces numerous threats to its long term viability, and the window for addressing those threats is closing.

The Dallas Observer reports on the student protest at the University of North Texas against super-anti-trans candidate Jeff Younger.

Texas Elects parses some numbers from the primaries.

