Texas blog roundup for the week of March 14

Off the Kuff rounds up news reports about mail ballot rejections from the 2022 primaries.

With baseball back, SocraticGadfly looked at lockout winners and losers along with season speculation about the Cardinals and other things.

G. Elliott Morris explains why it’s hard to measure opinions in autocratic regimes.

Texas Monthly notes an upswing at Texas lifestyle clubs.

The Dallas Observer defends Peggy Hill, as a person and as a parent.

The Texas Living Waters Project urges lawmakers to seize this historic opportunity to transform the state’s fragile water infrastructure.

The Austin Chronicle eulogizes “Sister” Bobbie Nelson.

The Texas Signal takes a deeper look at that Abbott-supporting oligarch’s lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke.

