Weekend link dump for April 10

“Everyone should watch television with the captions on, in almost all situations, even if your hearing is not an issue. I started doing it a few years ago and it has improved my viewing experience a lot.”
“The Bat-Signal wouldn’t work in real life. But that didn’t stop the team at Hacksmith Industries from making one that does.”
“Any reporters who cite the Catholic League without acknowledging that it’s just one angry wealthy guy who loves to pick fights with everyone who doesn’t bow down to the conservative wing of the Catholic Church is committing journalistic malpractice.”
“Donohue’s success is partly due to his focus on a particular niche of old, frightened, resentful white people. He fleeces old, frightened, resentful white Catholics, and is thus not in direct competition with groups like the Family Research Council or the Liberty Council or the Alliance Defending Freedom, all of which derive most of their income from fleecing old, frightened, resentful white Protestants.”
RIP, Estelle Harris, versatile character actor known for many roles but especially as George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld.
“The galling cynicism of CBS News hiring Mick Mulvaney”.
RIP, cancel culture. It was never really a thing anyway.
“Local TV Station Unearths Ultra-Rare Interview Footage Of An 11-Year-Old Prince“, who offered support for teachers that were on strike.
“Totally normal journalism, right? The president announces another blockbuster jobs report and the press presents it as borderline bad news.”
I’m shocked and saddened to note that the above was the last entry from Eric Boehlert, who was killed in a bicycle accident later in the week. My condolences to his family and friends.
“To understand impacts of partisan media on beliefs & attitudes, we paid regular Fox News viewers to watch CNN instead for ~7 hrs/week for a month. Our results should worry you.”
RIP, Gerda Weissman Klein, Holocaust survivor, author, Emmy and Oscar winner, Presidential Medal of Freedom winner.
“Ukraine May Mark a Turning Point in Documenting War Crimes“.
“For Gibbons and other Young Earth Creationist cryptozoologists, finding a flesh-and-blood, living, breathing dinosaur would not only be a scientific triumph but, they hope, could bury Darwin’s theory of evolution and prove their beliefs right.”
“In an internal email obtained exclusively by Popular Information, Stand Together, the influential non-profit group run by right-wing billionaire Charles Koch, argues that the United States should seek to deliver a partial “victory” to Russia in Ukraine.”
Barney and Friends debuted 30 years ago. You and I, we are old.
RIP, Bobby Rydell, singer, actor, and the namesake of the high school in Grease.
I got your voter fraud right here.
“Decolonizing the Search for Extraterrestrial Life”.
“Thus, this story is a fanciful interpretation of what I imagine a Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager does, which I am almost entirely certain has nothing to do with what someone with this job actually does. Please do not come to this story for a true accounting of the job, you will be gravely disappointed, and possibly in danger if you ever encounter an actual grizzly. Needless to say, apologies to all genuine Grizzly Bear Conflict Managers out there.”
How Brett Favre used his fame and connections to steer millions of dollars in federal welfare funds to various personal projects.
RIP, Martha Turner, longtime Houston real estate icon.
Wish I could get paid to not watch Fox “News”. A major reason I don’t have cable TV is that I don’t want to subsidize them. With many cable packages you have no say in the matter- Fox gets a monthly cut of your fees whether you want them to or not.
The fact that the anti-evolution crowd thinks finding a Dino would be a death blow to evolution is further proof (if you needed it) that they don’t have clue one about what it really is. Nothing about evolution would preclude a very ancient species surviving a mass extinction in some very isolated environment. A supply of adequate food (or lack thereof) is what would matter, as would the local competition. Most marsupials in Australia would have been outcompeted by placental mammals but for the lucky accident of that land mass getting separated. Yes pure luck sometimes plays a role. Also we have one branch of the dinosaur family tree still with us; they’re called birds. Some of them make excellent pets.
That survey on Fox and CNN wasn’t really scientific.
It wasn’t double-blinded, of course, with people being paid to watch, vs. no control group. Second, the amount, $15 an hour, could easily lead to “motivated reasoning.” Third, there was no indication the non-Fox watching “stuck” after the experiment was over.
==
And, what Flypusher said on birds, and on cable TV until unbundling happens.
Charles,
(1) What do you think Democrats should do if County Judge Lina Hidalgo is indicted this summer (corruption scandal / Elevate Strategies LLC contract)? I know everyone is assumed innocent but, based on the information in the search warrants, things don’t look good. Also, do you know if there is a mechanism for us to nominate a different candidate if Judge Hidalgo were to withdraw?
(2) Do you have any thoughts on the extended JWEB computer outage last month that resulted over 280 defendants being released from jail? Universal Services Director Rick Noriega, appointed by Commissioners Court in late 2020, has been struggling and has lost the support of 5 department heads, including three democratic elected officials.
(3) The Harris County Bail Bond Board is meeting on Wednesday, 4/13/22. During that meeting, they are going to consider (again) whether to require bail bond companies/agents to collect a minimum fee (10% of the bail bond amount) before issuing a surety bond to defendants charged with the most serious violent crimes. Do you support this proposal?
Just curious as to your thoughts.
Greg, things look a lot better for Judge Hidalgo than for AG Paxton. The search warrants some republicans keep drooling over as proof positive of her culpability didn’t include her at all. If Paxton can keep getting elected by lemming republicans while under indictment on felony charges, why do you think a Democrat incumbent who soared through her primary against many challengers would even consider withdrawing?
I don’t see Democrats seriously considering abandoning Judge Hidalgo in favor of either of the two runoff republicans, one is a political mercenary and the other is so far to the right that she isn’t going to draw the numbers of independents needed to win. Are you sure you’re on our side?
In regards to the Bail Bond Board, any action to interfere with current rates would be destined for the courts for years. Even if successful, the county jail is full so it would just force the revolving doors to spin faster. The evidence provided so far shows that bond rates were never set in stone and monetary bail doesn’t predict or limit criminal activity by accused people waiting their trial.