Texas blog roundup for the week of April 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discussed the two constitutional amendments intended to cut property taxes that will be on your May ballot.

Socratic Gadfly definitely supports wilderness designation for most of Big Bend National Park with a few addenda and observations about that.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Kimberly Shappley celebrates Transgender Day of Visibility.

The 19th reports on what TDoV means for trans folks in Texas this year.

Your Local Epidemiologist talks ventilation and filtration.

Reform Austin explores how female politicians are judged for being mothers.

Michael Li analyzes the contradictions of Florida’s Congressional maps.

