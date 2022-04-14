Texas blog roundup for the week of April 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes that the state of Texas is seeking to do violence to the Voting Rights Act as it defends itself against multiple redistricting lawsuits.

SocraticGadfly takes note of the new IPCC climate CRISIS report, which basically says we’re up shit creek and doubts either major party will take the actions needed to address this as a crisis.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas 2036 announces the results of its poll about younger Texans’ preference for electric vehicles.

The San Antonio Report reports on the city’s settlement of two “sanctuary cities” lawsuits filed by Ken Paxton.

The Texas Signal highlights Dan Patrick’s obsession with Florida’s heinous “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The TSTA Blog has some straight answers to why there’s a teacher shortage.

Juanita is not impressed by Greg Abbott’s latest border stunt.

Teddy Wilson explains how much worse it can get after Roe v Wade is overturned.

