Texas blog roundup for the week of April 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff highlights another bad, bizarre ruling from an activist Trump judge, who threw out the 2001 Texas Dream Act that granted in-state tuition to some undocumented students.

SocraticGadfly offers some thoughts about the Texas Democratic Party leadership battle.

Stace provides some insight after Beto O’Rourke calls out the Biden administration on the repeal of Title 42.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Hank Odell tells why Houston is still worth it, hurricanes and all.

Texas 2036 presents some actual data about crime in Texas.

Jessica Shortall collected tweets from politicians who put their logos on Good Friday images.

The Current reminds us of a time when Rep. Chip Roy wanted to steal the 2020 election.

The Observer does some more digging into the arrest of Lizelle Herrera.

