Texas blog roundup for the week of May 9

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine, and also decries the misogynist and regressive SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion, as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reminds us that Texas Republicans are way out of step with public opinion on abortion.

SocraticGadfly says that the Squad is really the Fraud and that Chomsky went a bridge too far on various Russia-Ukraine War issues.

Stace lectures us all regarding taking advantage of Democratic majorities before it’s too late.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Therese Odell vents her fury at that draft opinion.

Your Local Epidemiologist demonstrates that abortion is still health care and won’t just go away in a post-Roe world.

The Texas Signal brings Rep. Veronica Escobar’s warning that the Republicans will push for a nationwide abortion ban.

Amanda Marcotte digs into Greg Abbott’s desire to use the Dobbs decision to push for an end to public education for undocumented children.

Jessica Shortall has no trouble connecting the pending evisceration of abortion rights to a broader culture of misogyny among its proponents.

The Bloggess talks about depression, joy, and music.

Related Posts: