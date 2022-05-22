Weekend link dump for May 22

So how’s crypto doing now? Brutal week last week.

“Not only do members of the AAPI community feel less included in the workplace as opposed to other demographic groups, but many have changed their daily routines due to fear of anti-Asian violence.”

“How do people with disabilities feel about abortion? New poll sheds light for the first time.”

“Why are there continent-sized ‘blobs’ in the deep Earth?”

“Who’s Mainstreaming The ‘Great Replacement’ Theory?”

Congratulations to Ukraine on its Eurovision 2022 victory.

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one wayward delivery robot, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

To where it bent in the undergrowth

“Fred Savage was fired last Friday as executive producer and director of The Wonder Years reboot because Fred Savage is an asshole, and if that comes as a surprise to you, welcome to the 21st century! It turns out that people who play nice guys on television aren’t always nice guys in real life. Have you ever heard of a guy named Bill Cosby?”

“Two Wisconsin Democratic presidential electors are suing 10 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Trump following the 2020 election.”

“I think it is important to be clear here that Musk is lying. The spam bots are not why he is backing away from the deal, as you can tell from the fact that the spam bots are why he did the deal. He has produced no evidence at all that Twitter’s estimates are wrong, and certainly not that they are materially wrong or made in bad faith.”

“So yes, ten years on, the Lowest Difficulty Setting still applies. It’s as relevant as ever. And I’m sure, even now, a bunch of straight white men will still maintain it’s still not accurate. As they would have been in 2012, they’re entirely wrong about that.”

“Many of today’s most successful cybercriminal groups operate like Fortune 500 companies, with deep investments in research and development and marketing of their products and services and day-to-day operations.”

“In time, abortion’s illegality is going to affect everyone: you, your friends, your loved ones, your community, your kids, and your parents. It’s going to affect you if you or someone you know wants an abortion, and it’s frankly going to affect you even if you don’t.”

RIP, Vangelis, composer who won an Oscar for his score to the movie Chariots of Fire.

Bankrupt him.

“SpaceX, the aerospace firm founded by Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against Musk in 2018″.

It’s going to be a bad hurricane season. Anytime the year 2005 comes up, look out.

RIP, Roger Angell, Hall of Fame baseball writer and author. He was an editor for The New Yorker for 75 years, and they published this remembrance of him.

