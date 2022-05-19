Texas blog roundup for the week of May 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine, and also decries the misogynist and regressive SCOTUS draft opinion on abortion, as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff emphasizes that striking down Roe v Wade is just the beginning for anti-abortion fanatics, not the end.

SocraticGadfly talks about the “great muddled middle of exactly when, and with what restrictions, people support abortion rights.

DosCentavos gives us a list of Greg Abbott’s shenanigans of the last couple of weeks.

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Janneke Parrish shows what the reality of life after a miscarriage is like now in Texas.

Amber Briggle had a deservedly lovely Mother’s Day thanks to Beto O’Rourke.

Reform Austin speculates about Greg Abbott’s political ambitions.

Therese Odell wades into the latest idiocy in the conservative war on Disney.

Evil MoPac sums up other Texas cities.

Related Posts: