Texas blog roundup for the week of May 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine and the families and friends of the victims of the racist attack in Buffalo as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff sees some positive signs in the latest poll of the Governor’s race.

SocraticGadfly offers a variety of thoughts on small town graduations, partly applicable to graduations in general, and a couple of aspects of small town manners.

DosCentavos friend, Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz was awarded the Herblock Prize for editorial cartooning and even showed up in The New Yorker.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Tina Petway warns of the damage that helium balloons do to marine life.

The Kinder Institute presents a retrospective on the career of Rice University sociologist Stephen Klineberg, founder of the Houston Area Survey.

Melissa Kean remembers Houston icon Sandy Havens.

Texas 2036 touts remote work as a way to help state employees deal with the high cost of living in the Austin area.

CultureMap reports on the new digs of Houston’s longtime public radio station KPFT.

The Current notes a bump in the bromance between Greg Abbott and Elon Musk.

