Texas blog roundup for the week of June 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Ukraine and the people of Uvalde as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at social media monitoring tools and why they were of no value in Uvalde.

SocraticGadfly talks about how much, or how little, that OPEC meeting meant, while noting there IS something Biden could do, and no, it’s not his plan to renormalize MBS, which he’s writing about this week.

Liz Hanks finds a bit of common ground with her gun-owning father.

Mimi Swartz gets to the essence of Greg Abbott’s do-nothing character.

Robert Rivard asks Republicans a simple question.

The TSTA Blog has no patience for the Republican “solutions” to school shootings.

The Texas Signal presents a brief history of Pride in Texas.

Houstonia lists the top LGBTQ+ bars in Houston.

