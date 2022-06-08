Early voting is underway in the HCC2 runoff

Apparently, I missed the start of it, which was on Monday.

.

🚨 Polls are officially open for the June 18 Joint Runoff Election.

👉 Voters in HCCS District 2 and Nassau Bay are eligible to vote.

📍 View your unique sample ballot or find a polling location at http://HarrisVotes.com/PollLocations

#YourVoteYourVoice #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 7:02 AM – 6 June 2022

See here for the background. Early voting will run through next Tuesday, June 14, having started this Monday the 6th. You can find locations here and the map here. Polls are open every day from 7 to 7 except for Sunday, when they will be open from 12 to 7. According to the daily EV report I got yesterday, 264 in person ballots have been cast so far, 84 of which were at the Nassau Bay location. That report doesn’t show any mail ballots being returned, but I have to assume that’s an error of some kind. Regardless, as I suggested before, this will be a very low turnout affair. If you live in HCC district 2, your vote counts for a whole lot.

Related Posts: