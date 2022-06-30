Texas blog roundup for the week of June 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance has no choice but to gear up for the road ahead as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at what that Cornyn gun control bill will and won’t do, assuming the courts don’t toss it out.

From his second blog, SocraticGadfly looks at the details of a new Gallup poll showing a strong decline in belief in the existence of god (not the same as just “Nones”).

========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

InnovationMap looks at how the Houston tech community can support LGBTQIA+ innovators.

The Texas Signal reads the Texas Republican platform as the threat it is.

The Houston Press talks to Ben Chou about the intersection of the LGBTQ and Asian-American communities.

John Coby tells how trolls in the city of Friendswood forced a decorated US Marine Corps veteran to drop out of being the Grand Marshal of the city’s 4th of July parade.

Juanita improves on the Republican secession plan.

Steve Vladeck has a brief pedantic note about the numbers of the Dobbs decision.

Related Posts: