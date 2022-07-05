Texas blog roundup for the week of July 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a happy Fourth of July despite it all as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discussed a tempoarary reprieve for some abortion providers in Texas, and the valiant but fruitless promise that some state District Attorneys have made to not prosecute abortion-related “crimes”.

SocraticGadfly has a full background on that “I wanted to go play ice hockey” Putin-Macron phone call.

Stace tells us that recent migrant deaths were caused by a broken political system. It’s not a new thing.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Lisa Gray offers some advice for people who need an abortion, or might need one some day.

G. Elliott Morris corrects some bad math in that AP story about people changing their voter registration.

Steve Vladeck proposes Congress take more of a role in shaping SCOTUS’ docket.

Mary Lynn Pruneda lists the key highlights of the 2021-22 Texas STAAR results.

Therese Odell reviews what she missed while she was on vacation.

