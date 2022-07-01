Harris County implements a burn ban

Surely this is a thing we can all comply with.

Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday enacted a countywide burn ban due to drought conditions and an increased threat of wildfires across unincorporated Harris County, but fireworks will remain legal in the unincorporated part of the county.

The ban will be in effect until either the Texas Forest Service determines drought conditions no longer exist within Harris County, or 90 days after the start of the ban. The decision to implement the ban was driven by current data metrics, projected weather patterns and trend analysis, according to the county.

“Although we have seen some rain, it’s not enough to lower the drought index levels across the county,” said Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “Don’t be lulled into a false sense of security with rain in parts of Harris County — the vegetation fuels are high due to drought conditions in not only open areas but, residential properties and roadways adjacent to grass and brush.”

No outdoor burning is allowed except in certain instances, such as backyard cook-outs in approved containers, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. Violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The burn ban will not impact the sale of fireworks this Fourth of July season. It is illegal to discharge fireworks inside Houston limits.